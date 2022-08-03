Hollywood comes to East Texas as “Oscar Night” at the Whisker & Wags Gala is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. After you check into the gorgeous, redone Cain Center in Athens and step onto the red carpet with actors and extras, provided by Henderson County Performing Arts Center, who will cheer you on and ask for an autograph.
Whiskers & Wags is the 10th annual fundraiser for Athens Animal Rescue Shelter in Athens, Friends of the Animals low cost spay/neuter clinic in Gun Barrel City, and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
The evening features a great dance band with brass and a powerful sound as the spectacular Roof Raisers once again performs at the Gala.
The big event of the night is the auction. The live auction includes two vacation stays, one in a luxury private home in Palm Springs right on the golf course, and the other sleeps 12 in a private home in the mountains in Colorado. There will also be a spruced up golf cart and even an ATV.
And of course there will be a High Rollers silent auction table with fabulous items as well as the always popular silent auction tables.
A wonderful dinner and drinks are also included in your ticket price.
Only a few tables are left. If you want a fun night out and to be a part of “Oscar Night,” while helping three cash-strapped animal non-profits, text 817-915-8404 or call one of the three organizations.
This promises to be a night to remember. Get your tickets now!
