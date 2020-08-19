Need a new shirt or pair of shoes? How about a screwdriver or a hammer? How about filling a prescription?
Today we’d probably head for a big box store for the first items or to a chain drugstore for the other, but forty or more years ago Athenians would likely head downtown to the Courthouse square. Let’s look at a few of the stories they’d find there back then.
If in the past you wanted to read the latest best seller, or needed typewriter paper, or paperclips, you’d probably go to the Hairston Bookstore where you’d find such items – and more.
Established in 1937, the Hairston store was operated by two Tyler natives, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Hairston, according to the Athens Weekly Review Historical and Homecoming edition of May, 1941. They stocked magazines as well as the most popular best sellers but if you didn’t want to buy such a book then you could rent it to read and then return it.
So what if you were a budding musician? The Hairston store was ready to serve you. According to the reporter their stock also included “…a line of string instruments, parts and accessories for brass and string instruments.” (Great for local high school band members!) Also, they stocked the “latest recordings” (vinyl of course) as well as sheet music.
Need a typewriter? They had it – as well as “…file folders, post binder books, ledger books, greeting cards and dozens of other needed items.”
Also, they didn’t forget the younger set but stocked “... a large line of children’s books and games.”
Mr. and Mrs. Hairston were also active in the Athens community itself. Both were members of the local Baptist church and Mr. Hairston “…has been actively identified with the successful work of the Athens Junior Chamber of Commerce. For her part Mrs. Hairston had served as President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and as secretary of the Henderson county chapter of the American Red Cross.
So what if years ago you need a hammer or a screwdriver? Then you might head for the Spencer Hardware then located on the square but now of course still in business not far away.
According to the Historical/Homecoming Edition of the Athens Weekly Review in May, 1941 the store had been part of the Athens business community for many years. “From the horse and buggy days of 1900,” the reporter continued, “when the store was established by the late Eugene Spencer Sr. the Eugene Spencer Company has kept pace with modern progress to become one of East Texas’ largest hardware stores.” The store had a “fully-stocked sporting goods department, a large implement section and many other departments.”
So let’s go back even further and suppose about 1913 you needed the new shirt or pair of shoes. You might head for the Easterwood Dry Goods Company which opened first in 1913 on the south side of the square.
According to the February 27, 1913 Athens Weekly Review when the Easterwood store opened that location “… was thronged all day and even into late in the evening.”
The reporter related: “Here you will find high class distinctive and serviceable merchandise for every member of the family that cannot be duplicated anywhere in this country…”
And today while you might pay for your shirt or shoes with a credit card, Easterwood allowed no customer credit, but only took cash. Also, while today we see shirts, shoes and other clothing items easily accessible on racks or shelves, at the Easterwood store they were stacked in glass fronted display cases. Of course this arrangement required a clerk to take out the requested garment and display it.
So what about that prescription? It’s likely that drugstores, then as now, carried the same merchandise, but there was one feature that is rare today – a soda fountain.
One of these drug stores downtown was the Stirman Drug Company, located on the north side of the square. According to the May 29, 1941 Historical and Home Coming Edition of the Athens Weekly Review the Stirman family had established the store first in 1888.
And their soda fountain was a popular attraction. The reporter wrote that the Stirman version was “one of the most modern fountains in this entire area…” Besides ice cream treats you could get sandwiches and lunches and the fountain was “under the supervision of expert fountain men who have had much experience in the mixing of soft drinks and the preparing of food.”
