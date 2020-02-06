We know about groups of birds - they are called a flock. A collection of lions, a pride. And whales run in pods. So what do you call a group of people interested in technology, scientific breakthroughs and Sci-Fi?
They are called a ham radio club.
And we are fortunate in the tri-county area to have a thriving Cedar Creek Amateur (ham) Radio Club. Meetings cover a range of topics from how to talk to the world with just a walkie-talkie to how to erect an antenna. The topics are literally endless with ham radio. The hobby is involved with satellite operations, digital, Internet, severe weather reporting, communications for first responders and almost any aspect of technology.
Here's a topic you might consider, railroads. They are constantly communicating between dispatcher and trains. How can you overhear the conversations? What equipment are they using? Club president Dave Randall, K5YWT will present this topic at this Saturday's meeting. So if any of that interests you, perhaps you should attend a meeting. They are held the second Saturday of every month at 10 AM.
The next meeting is Saturday February 8th. They meet at the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, which is one very long block behind the Dairy Queen on Hwy 334 in Gun Barrel City.
The Cedar Creek ARC has over fifty members from the three-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code. For more information visit
