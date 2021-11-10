Get ready for some rhythm and blues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens. This one night only event is co-sponsored by Wesley Pruitt and the Henderson County Arts Council.
He will be laying down his own brand of Texas-style rhythm and blues on the HCPAC stage. Enjoy a night of music for a great cause supporting youth theater programs.
“We are counting the days,” said Pat Jousan Williams, HCPAC board member. “Proceeds will benefit our Youth Excellence on Stage program.”
Tickets can be purchased at HCPAC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.