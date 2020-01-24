ATHENS, TEXAS - Wesley Pruitt Band is set to play at The Texan on January 25, 2020. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Little Universe will be kicking off the show at 7pm and Wesley Pruitt Band to go on at 8pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for preferred reserved seating. This event is BYOB (no glass, please) and Bad 2 Da Bone BBQ and Treehouse Cupcakes and Frozen Treats will be serving some mouthwatering food and desserts. They will have sodas, tea, and water for purchase as well.
The Wesley Pruitt Band is a dynamic force that enjoys and thrives on playing musical venues!
Their music stylings are so diverse it is almost impossible to put them into one category. Blues, southern rock, country, soul, and so much more!
Their set will consist of their originals just to name a few such as "Taking your Memories" "Poor Man Blues" which made it on the Tx Country Music charts "Thief in the Night" and "Cocaine & Whiskey" a huge fan favorite. They love to mix it up with a couple of blues songs, then maybe a good ole Allman Brothers tune, and then straight to an Elvis medley or a couple of honkytonks. Every show is different and always a great time! Come on out, put on some dancing shoes, and spend the evening in downtown Athens.
The Texan is located downtown at 209 E. Tyler St. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/88865827081 . For questions, please contact Tourism and Cultural Resources Department at 903.675.8039 or e-mail texaninfo@athenstx.gov.
