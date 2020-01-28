The Wesley Pruitt Band kicked off The Texan’s 2020 concert series Saturfday night.
The Wesley Pruitt Band is a dynamic force that enjoys and thrives on playing musical venues.
Its music stylings are so diverse it is almost impossible to put them into one category. Blues, southern rock, country, soul, and so much more!
The Texan is located downtown at 209 E. Tyler St. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/88865827081 .
For questions, please contact Tourism and Cultural Resources Department at 903.675.8039 or e-mail texaninfo@athenstx.gov.
