The Well Worship Center in Athens welcomes new Pastor, Rev. Michael Crenshaw and wife Linda. Prior to coming to the Well Worship Center they pastored an all spanish church in Eldorado.
“We felt led to go down there and it worked out really well. It started with around 25 and it built up to around 100,” Even though the couple did not speak spanish, they had a very effective interpreter. The couple turned the church over to a bilingual pastor that was a current member of the church.
The couple married in 1965 after meeting in high school. The high school sweethearts had three children, Stephanie, Candace and Jeremy. Ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren have been added to the family.
They lived in Trinidad at a prior time here and really enjoyed the lake area. When the church asked for them to Pastor as interim during September, the couple agreed. The church decided to vote them in full-time Sunday.
“It is a beautiful church, beautiful acreage. Our ministry is to go into churches and build them up. We feel like there is a great work to be done in Athens, and we are looking forward to it.
Pastor and Mrs. Crenshaw along with the Well Worship Center, located at 2181 E. Hwy 175, Athens would like to invite you to come and visit.
Service times are as follows:
Sunday School – 9:30 a.m.
Sunday a.m worship- 10:30 a.m.
Sunday Evening worship- 6 p.m.
Wednesday bible study- 7 p.m.
“The Well Worship Center is a church where you can have a supernatural connection with God and where His presence initiates a close encounter with the Holy Spirit. Our prayer is that people are drawn to the well who want to meet Jesus in a loving, compassionate, restoring, refreshing and delivering way,” Crenshaw wrote in a written statement.
Jesus said, “If anyone is thirsty let him come unto me and drink.”
The Crenshaw's would like you to come to the Well Worship Center where the living water flows freely and thirst no more.
Please visit their website http://thewellathenstx.com/ or call .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.