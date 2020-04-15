Henry Lewis, who sold cars in Canton for five decades, died on Monday at the age of 79.
For years, commercials on local radio stations featured his voice in a friendly East Texas drawl promising a good deal.
"I'll meet you at 2 in the morning if I know you're coming," Lewis would say.
Lewis said on the Texas Country Reporter that he came up with the slogan so people would feel they could call at 9 or 10 p.m. and not be imposing.
"We'll finance them any way you want to if you'll just try," was another Lewis pledge.
He operated the dealership for 53 years until selling it about four years ago.
Along the way Lewis also served stints as mayor of Canton and Canton ISD school board trustee. One year he was named outstanding citizen of Van Zandt County.
Lewis graduated from Eustace High School in 1959 and the University of Texas in Austin in 1964.
He worked for a while at Phillips Petroleum then started his car business.
A few years ago he wrote a book about his philosophies, "Savvy Papa's Sketches" to leave his mark on the future generations. The self published work could be purchased at the dealership. He dedicated it to his seven grandchildren.
He described “savvy” as common sense.
"Ninety-five percent of solving any personnel, chemistry, financial, construction, engineering, or academic problem is common sense," Lewis said in the book.
Lewis said he hoped the thoughts in the book would outlive the cars driven off his lot.
Lewis also featured a collection of vintage Corvettes for visitors of Canton to see.
One tribute posted online after his death said Lewis really cared about Canton and First Monday.
"He will meet you in heaven at 2 o'clock in the morning if he knows you're coming."
Lewis was born March 7, 1941, in Eustace to Woodrow Waymon Lewis and Geraldine McLauchlin Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Sloan Lewis; Daughter, Martha Jane & Michael Wallace; Daughter, Catherine & Bryan Irwin; Daughter-in-Law, Lee Lewis; Grandchildren: Mary Catherine Wallace, William Henry Wallace; Sarabeth Jane Wallace, Sloan Bryan Irwin, Lewis Paul Irwin, Marilee Lewis and Burke Warren Lewis II; Sister, Janelle & Charles Seabourne; Brother, Darrell & Karen Lewis; Brother, Harold Lewis; Sister, Judy & Dale Groom; Brother, Donald Gene Lewis; and Sister-in-Law, Linda Lewis.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date at which time flowers may be sent.
Donations may be to the Canton Church of Christ or Canton High School Henry Lewis Scholarship Fund.
