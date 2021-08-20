Katherine James and Jake Manley Morton announce the birth of their new baby sister, Kennedy Pearl Morton, born at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021 in Tyler. Kennedy weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz, 20 in long.
Proud parents are Doctors James and Kayla Morton, maternal grandparents, Coleen Meitzen, Sam and Tara Meitzen, and the late great grandparents, Walter and Pearl Meitzen of Eagle Lake, and the late great grandparents, Tom and Chris Halbert of Garland.
Paternal grandparents, Doctor John and Ginger Morton of Athens, and the late great grandparents, Jess and Eugenie Morton of Eustace and the late great grandparents Jake and Julia Castoria of Bryan.
