Athens had a reason to celebrate Tuesday with the long-awaited grand re-opening of the Cain Center. The event was extremely well attended with an amazing turnout including the community, city and county officials and the local Chamber of Commerce. Center Director Chris Baker, Mayor Toni Garrard Clay and City Manager Elizabeth Borstadt cut the ribbon to the shouts and claps of those in attendance.
Clay spoke to the crowd prior to the ribbon cutting and said the generosity of organizations such as the Cain and Murchison Foundations partnering with the city helped make this happen.
She also noted the dedication of the community's overwhelming response, voting for the center to be reopened has helped bring it back better and more sustainable than ever.
“This is such an exciting day,” she said. “Today’s ribbon cutting is a celebration almost five years in the making. The pathway from December 2016, when the Cain Center closed, to today, when we celebrate its new beginning, has been full of obstacles and detours. That difficult journey makes where we are now even sweeter, and I’m grateful for the many people who helped us get here.”
The center closed in 2016 and the City of Athens decided to take it under its wing with the intent to reopen it. After a long journey of five years, the community turnout was spectacular nearing 1,000 people.
The community of Athens and Henderson County were able to enjoy all of the hard work by touring the facility.
Guests meandered through the Civic and meeting rooms, lounge, and the feature areas like the pool, multi-purpose room and fitness center. The lounge featured pianist Kern Railsback.
“I would like to express thanks to the entire community for supporting this event, it was for you, The Cain Center is for the community” Center Director Chris Baker said. “I am also a firm believer in teamwork makes the dream work and thank the city manager and city employees who helped make this happen.”
Upon entering the event, guests were greeted with live music and great smelling food and treats. They were able to tour, snack and be entertained.
Several bands provided live music throughout the event including a variety of genres.
Zane and the Strange Angels performed rock and roll in the newly remodeled pool room, which features olympic lanes, handicap access and a shallow family friendly area. There is also an area available for aquatic fitness and potentially for aquatic therapy. It is also heated.
“The opening is so awesome for the community,” said Carol Morton, Keep Athens Beautiful Director. “The pool is great for all age groups, everyone is excited about it.”
The workout area was full of guests browsing the up to date workout equipment which features free weights, machines, seven treadmills, stationary bikes, ellipticals and other ways to take care of your body.
The lobby also features party and meeting rooms. The center will offer a hub to local businesses and the community for civic and business meetings, small gatherings, and parties.
Taco Perez served food with people waiting in line for their renowned street tacos. Music filled the stairwell, with the upper level attendance shoulder to shoulder in many places. People were able to tour the new civic rooms and served treats by Treehouse Cupcakes, which will be in the facility six days a week providing refreshments.
All Funk Radio rocked out with Motown and R&B hits in the multi-purpose room where food was served by Angelic Catering. This space will be available to rent for events including the first concert provided by Beatlemania at 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 23.
“One thing I am looking forward to is hosting several conventions and events that will bring visitors to the city of Athens in the multi-purpose room,” said Katie Birk, City of Athens Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator.
This space will be available for an event space but also for recreation and sports.
“We are hoping to offer a full size basketball court, indoor pickleball, indoor soccer, volleyball and a racquetball court. We also have a fitness classroom space for things like pilates, barre and yoga,” said Birk.
KCKL and KLVQ were broadcasting live.
Attendee Delanda Johnson said it was wonderful to see and she really enjoyed the band.
“The Cain Center is outstanding. It has been a long time coming but worth the wait,” Johnson said. “The City of Athens should be very proud of the Cain Center and the support of the citizens of Henderson County for coming out. This will mean more business events, conferences, concerts, Family events, etc., coming to Athens. Director Chris Baker will inspire greatness and bring a new vision for the Cain Center.”
“We are already scheduling events,” Baker said.
“We are so excited about the revitalized Cain Center being open to the public again,” said Kristin Willingham, Athens Chamber of Commerce Director. “The fact that future generations now have the ability to make memories similar to those of their parents is something that is truly unique and nostalgic. The capabilities and versatility of the Cain Center are sure to enhance the health and wellness of our community as a whole.
Joanie Ahlers, AEDC director, said it was a source of pride for the AEDC being able to contribute to the construction of the Cain Center, which plays a pivotal role in the quality of life in Athens.
Now that the center is open, it is vital to support it through membership, which the center offers on a monthly and annual basis. There is also a day rate option for those that want to enjoy it every now and then. Sponsorships are still available.
For more information on memberships and renting the center for meetings, parties and events, please contact The Cain Center at 903-675-8045.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.