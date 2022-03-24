First Baptist Church of Athens is excited for Disciple Now, beginning Friday evening, April 1 at 6 p.m. and ending at noon Sunday, April 3. This weekend-long event is $75 and open to all students in sixth through 12th grade.
Disciple Now is a weekend focused on creating disciples of Jesus. A disciple of Jesus is a learner who has committed his or her life to following after Jesus. First Baptist wants youth to find the good life found in Jesus Christ and to fall in love with the God Jesus knows.
Students will gather for worship, games, small group Bible study and missions, both at First Baptist Church and around Athens. Students will sleep over at church members' homes with other students of their same age and gender. Activities at the church in the past have included goat yoga and live bands.
College leaders flown in from around the United States will lead Bible studies at host homes and dedicate their weekend to guiding youth toward a deeper relationship with Jesus. Some of these leaders are from the area and some just want to share the message.
All students and adults will be COVID tested at the beginning of the weekend, this will include host homes and adult leaders. First Baptist Church of Athens is trying their best to ensure there is a safe and healthy environment for all students.
Contact Pastor Katie with any scheduling conflicts like sports or extra curriculars, or with any questions about the weekend, at katie@lovingtheworld.com. To register for the event, visit lovingtheworld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.