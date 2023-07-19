By Jennifer Browning
Celebrate Athens as the Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World this Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, downtown on the square in Athens.
The festival will include something for all ages including live entertainment, a 5K race, festival vendors, turtle races, waterslides, Kids Zone, antique tractor show, food vendors, pea shelling competition, watermelon seed spitting contest, black-eyed pea cookoff, historical pop-up museum, historical video, and black-eyed peas to enjoy.
There will be several areas to cool off including local businesses, The Texan, and Freelancers.
The event is brought to the community by the Athens Chamber of Commerce, City of Athens, Title Sponsor Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Athens, and many other sponsors and because of their generosity, the event is completely free.
Last week, the Athens City Council declared July 21-22 as "Elder CDJR Athens Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree Days."
The proclamation urges "all citizens to recognize the two-day event by participating in scheduled activities in our beloved city as we celebrate the harvest season and celebrate our heritage.”
In 1971, the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree was established to commemorate the history and significance of the crop to Athens. The City hosted the festival for many years until the demand for the produce dwindled and the festival ended for a while, until last year when the Athens Chamber of Commerce brought the festival back. The event now takes place annually on the fourth weekend of July.
For more information, visit https://athenstxchamber.org/black-eyed-pea-jamboree.
