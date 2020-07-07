After a dry June, Athens residents got a bit of a break from the scorching conditions Monday with more than an inch-and-a-half of rain falling. National Weather Service records show that's more than the total amount of the previous month.
July began with a string of 90 degree days, reaching a high for the year of 97 on Friday. Then, a front following the July 4 holiday pushed temperatures downward as rain moved into the area.
The Athens Airport had a thunderstorm present at about 2 a.m. Monday and the rain picked up in the 3 a.m. hour. During the eight o'clock hour, the recorded rain total .58 inch, followed by .62 inch the next hour. Light rain continued until about 11 a.m.
In June, only 1.01 inches fell during what is usually one of the wetter months of the year. The most moisture came June 20 and 26 when the total was .31 inches of precipitation.
The average high temperature for the month was 89.3 degrees, while the average low was 69.8.
The warmest June day reached 85 degrees, on June 8. It was consistently warm, with the temperature reaching 90 degrees or more on 18 different days. The minimum high temperature was recorded on the 26th, when the mercury reached only 84 degrees.
The average high was a couple of degrees below June 2019, while the rainfall came up well short of the 4.12 inches recorded last year.
On the pleasant side, the morning low dropped to 55 degrees on June 11.
The National Weather Service is predicting the next week 10 days can basically be split into two parts. The first part should continue to be hot and unsettled while late in the week it should be hot and rain free. NWS predicts extremely hot days through the weekend with heat indices in excess of 100 degrees
The showers will be hit or miss, but where they occur could bring high quantities of rain in a short period of time. The threat of severe weather is limited.
