This coming weekend is jam packed with family friendly activities.
Big Bass Challenge
Join the Big Bass Challenge at the seventh annual Fly Fishing Festival on Lake Athens.
Friday night kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. with launch for a Sunfish Challenge. Anglers will catch, photograph, release and identify the species of Sunfish. Live music and educational presentation to follow.
Saturday morning will have launch at 5:30 a.m. and first cast at 7 a.m. Anglers will return around 1 p.m. Registration to fish is $40. Demonstration and instruction opportunities will be available during the day with awards to follow. If you would like more information please contact Johnny Martinez at 972-697-7096 or email johnny2448@gmail.com. The website is johnnyonthefly.com.
East Texas Arboretum
The East Texas Arboretum’s annual Glow Run 5K is happening at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at the Cain Center and it isn’t too late to join in the fun. The fee is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger.
Register online at Active.com or in person at the East Texas Arboretum. If you have questions call 903-675-5630 or visit bit.ly/2021glowrun
It is time for the 7th Semi-annual Mabank Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Boat and Off-road Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. All donations go to Feed the Hungry Corporation 501c3.
Trophies and T-shirts will be provided by Unique Karz along with tons of awards including first and second place plaques, Best of Show, One Club and Dash plaques. Unique Karz is donating 50% of the registration fees back to FTHC and all donations will go directly to the non-profit to assist in the purchase of a new non-profit food warehouse in Mabank. Register in person.
Juneteenth Celebration
Unfortunately the rodeo was canceled this year, but the ninth annual Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Henderson County Black Rodeo Association will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 12 at O.D. Baggett Park, 1015 N. Hamlett St. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Bring a lawn chair and the family while DJ Hollywood works the sound. There will also be a performance by Baldenna The King, as well as food, drinks, dancing and raffles and games.
Juneteenth is the celebration that commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas received the news that the Civil War was over and slavery had ended.
If you have an event to submit for the Weekend Event section, please send to sparker@athensreview.com
