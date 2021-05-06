If you are clawing the walls and ready to break free from the day to day routine, make plans for at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Texan. Card 53 Comedy will have a night of improv for $20 admission.
According to Card 53, their “unique brand of ‘makem-up improv comedy’ consists of several scenes, made up on the spot based on audience suggestions.”
The show is considered “clean-ish” while striving to provide the most entertaining show possible. Card 53 said they are making every effort to do their part in bringing live entertainment back to Texas.
“Due to the unpredictable nature of the show, we risk embarrassing our mothers, wives and places of employment all for the sake of providing a night of entertainment like no other in Texas.”
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.card53.com
She Can Women’s Conference
The ladies of Thrive Church are hosting their first women’s conference from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Registration is available online. Come celebrate a night of worship, teaching and fellowship. Visit Thrive Church on Facebook for more information.
TVCC Rodeo
Bucking bulls and roping calves await you at the annual TVCC Rodeo. Set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, at the Henderson County Fair Complex, admission is only $5 each adult and children 12 and under are free.
The event is part of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, Southern Region and affiliated with Living for the Brand Cowboy Church.
Henderson County Performing Arts, Dearly Beloved
Watch an over the top wedding with three feuding sisters and a church of small town hilarity as the cast of HCPAC performs “Dearly Beloved” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 6, 7, and 8. Tickets can be purchased online at hcpac.org
Masks will be required for all performances. COVID safety precautions will be in place which will limit the number of seats available for each performance. Make your reservations early. 2020 Season Ticket Holders, please use coupon code 2020 when purchasing tickets online. Adults are $15, students are $5.
