Barrel Racing
Watch some of barrel racings finest beginning at noon Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, at the third annual Rush Herrington Memorial 5D Barrel Race at Henderson County Regional Fair Park in Athens.
Contestants will compete for cash, saddles and buckles from peewee to the “It’s not that hard" Men's Race. RV spots and stalls are available. Please contact Laura Ann at 903-922-7711 or email rushherringtonmemorial@gmail.com to enter or for more information.
Beginners Fly Fishing Saturday
Local Fly guy Bob Capello is teaming up with the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to present a beginning Fly Fishing Class starting at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 . This is a complete beginner class to help others step into the fly fishing world. The cost to attend is $50 and includes lunch and a season membership to the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center.
Instruction will focus on equipment, equipment selection, basic knot tying, casting and casting fundamentals. Participants can fish the 1.5 acre casting ponds. Catch and release is free, but anglers may pay $10 for the opportunity to catch and keep up to five catfish.
Reservations are required, and each class is limited to 20 people. Checks should be made out to "Friends of TFFC" and may be mailed to Craig Brooks at 5550 F.M. 2495, Athens Texas 75752. For more information or to register by telephone, call or email Craig Brooks at 903-670-2222 or craig.brooks@tpwd.texas.gov.
