The Athens Lady Hornets softball team picked up a convincing win Friday as they went on the road to beat Wills Point 12-0. Athens won for the first time in district 14-4A play and evened their season record at 11-11 with Van on the schedule for Monday night.
Mabank leads the district, unbeaten after seven games in league games and riding a 9 game winning streak into their game at third place Brownsboro, which was set for Monday night. The Lady Panthers hold a win over the Bearettes, 7-4, in a game played March 25.
The Malakoff Lady Tigers improved to 7-3 in District 18 3A and held on to third place after a 20-3 win over Rice. Malakoff is now 10-9 on the season heading into a 5 p.m. Tuesday trip to Scurry Rosser.
Eustace is now 4-6 in the district and needing to close fast to challenge for a playoff spot. The Lady Bulldogs go to Kemp, Tuesday night.
In baseball, Friday brought a heartbreaking loss for the Athens Hornets, as they dropped a 4-3 decision at Wills Point. The Hornets are 1-3 in District 14 4A
Mabank ran their district record to 4-1, with a 4-2 win over Kaufman, Saturday. The Panthers broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth to pick up the road win.
Mabank is tied with Van in the district, with the Vandals holding the tiebreaker edge by squeaking by the Panthers there, 3-1, last week. The Vandals are set to visit Mabank, April 26.
Malakoff was 4-1 in District 18 3A after routing Rice, 22-2 Thursday. The Tigers visit Scurry-Rosser Tuesday.
