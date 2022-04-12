Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.