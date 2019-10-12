The rain, wind or cold did not keep the public from attending the annual Pinnacle Women's Club Garage Sale.
The garage sale is a two-day event set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mabank Pavilion.
The Women's Pinnacle Club has been collecting items from January through September in preparation for this weekends sale.
The annual garage sale is a charity fundraiser, with all proceeds going to local charities, non-profit organizations, and scholarships.
Just some of the organizations that have benefited in the past from the PWC Garage Sale are: School Book Fair; CASA; Community Food Pantry in Tool; Disciples Clinic of Athens; East Texas Crisis Center; Faith in Action Outreach; The Family Peace Project; Friends of the Animals: Henderson County 4-H; Henderson County Performing Arts Center; Humane Society of CCL; Jake's Skate Park; Kaufman County Children's CTR; Labor of Love; Library of Cedar Creek Lake; Mabank Area of Good Samaritans; Mabank Fire Department; Malakoff Education FNDN; Meals on Wheels; Payne Spring Fire Rescue; and Tri-County Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.