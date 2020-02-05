The Henderson County Black History Committee held its annual “We Love Our Youth” program Sunday, Feb. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Malakoff.
Bro. Kameron Hornbuckle hosted the event with his charm and excitement to bring the congregation attention in the presence of the Lord.
Behind The Veil members Sis. Chasen Cumby and Sis. Alizjah Davis lead the service in devotion and Bro. Clayton Barker Cofer a member of First Baptist gave a empowering welcome and presented the speaker Bishop J. Anthony Grant with a key to the City of Malakoff.
Henderson County youth from area churches such as: Antioch Baptist Church, Darty’s Temple, Behind the Veil, First Baptist Church, etc., performed their spiritual talents and spoke on the problems of today and gave the congregation some Black History facts.
Bishop J. Anthony Grant was presented to the congregation by Bro. Cameron Brookins a member of Cedar Fork Baptist Church. “Bishop Grant is a well-known pastor, teacher, husband, spiritual father, and administrator. He is a active member of FGBCFI serving as the Bishop of District Overseers/Directors and also the State Bishop of the State of Louisiana. He is the founder and CEO of JAG Family Resource Center that provides homes, create jobs, establish businesses, help people to transition from prison to work programs, etc. Bishop Grant is an active businessman and is currently serving as the Vice President for Brookshire’s Grocery Company, where he has worked for over 30 years,” said Bro. Brookins.
As it is said at every program, “It’s Preaching Time.” Bishop Grant came forth on fire for the LORD.
Bishop Grant stated, “I’m very happy to be here you this evening in support of your youth and Black History month. Taken from the National Theme: “African-Americans and The Vote” we must not forget what it took for us to have the right to vote. The Civil Rights movement sparked a fire to march, boycott, voice our views, etc., all in the face of violence against us. However, if we look at your sub-theme: “Just the issues--What If Jesus Ran For Office?” we must focus on knowing that Jesus did run and He won at the Cross. Jesus campaigned on the issues of love one another as I have loved you, show Mercy and Grace toward one another, forgive one another for I am all of these things and much more. Be like Moses, a man who went to the mountaintop and stood on Holy Ground; Moses asked His name; and God said, “I Am That I Am” this was the message for the children of Israel.”
Bishop Grant moved on to his theme for the evening, “Get Off The Porch’ coming from John 5:1-8. Bishop Grant wanted the youth and adult to know that you will know who likes you and who don’t; that all people what to do is play mine game; to keep you in bondage, to keep pulling you down and not wanting you to succeed. He stated that we are so closed off that we are on the porch and not helping anybody who is in need.
“You must care about you future; for if you don’t who will? Sometimes the biggest stumbling block is ourselves. There is no room to blame anyone else; we’re just doing a lot of moving but going no where. That’s why we need to “Get Off The Porch.” No need to let anyone distract you or feel sorry for yourself by just laying on the porch; you are a product of your own choices. What God have to do doesn’t make sense, but it’s not for us to understand. All of us today need to “Get Off The Porch” and have faith, hope, dreams, etc., in our nation, cities, families, etc., for you see JESUS has already ran the race and claimed the VICTORY,” said Bishop Grant.
