The brainchild of Andrea Davis Hefley and Nueng Ritter, their small business We Are In Bloom began to sprout in 2015. They are very much blooming in 2019, making a difference in the lives of women in Northern Thailand as well as touching lives around the globe. They have committed their hearts, energy, and resources to confronting regional language barriers and stigmas long in existence.
Through We Are In Bloom, Andrea and Nueng are spreading precious seeds of love to women who need and appreciate their guidance and mentorship. They are teaching how to create a sustainable income by identifying markets for products imagined and patterned for those they felt called to minister, while gifting them with skills for generations to come. This is a life-transforming ministry for all involved.
Andrea will be hosting a trunk show shopping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Ark, 603 S. Palestine, across from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens. Stop by to purchase some one of a kind gifts and a few things for yourself, or make a tax-deductible donation towards their building. Credit cards accepted.
Andrea, a native Athenian, earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Texas A&M University followed by a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Crisis and Healthcare Emergency Management from Boston University School of Medicine. It was a group trip with Aggies for Christ that took her to Thailand where she "fell in love with the people there," she recounted. It would be her first of two such mission trips, and many more future visits.
Thailand, known as "The Land of Smiles," drew Andrea back for a second visit. It was on this trip that she met Nueng of Chiang Mai. They became roommates and best friends and, ultimately, business partners in We Are In Bloom based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
We Are In Bloom sells one-of-a-kind hand-crafted bags, jewelry, kimonos, and key chains as well as unique gifts from artisans in Northern Thailand. A ministry as much as a business, the two developed a way to connect Nueng's passion for sewing with spreading God's love to empower women by offering valuable skills and jobs.
"We saw a need to enhance Thai women’s self-value and to help them feel needed," Andrea said. "Our goals first involve being a part of their lives, giving them something of value, and developing skills. All while “being there for them, to be like Jesus," Andrea explained.
Thai women involved with We Are In Bloom feel a boost in their self-esteem and worth. After the women learn sewing skills, the company provides respectable jobs supported by Christian relationships. This keeps many single and widowed women out of the sex trade and other unseemly ways to support themselves and families. It allows their older children to remain school, and they are able to bring their young children to work with them, Andrea related. As the business grows they hope to provide daycare services at the sewing studio.
Of the company's origin, the two began by offering sewing lessons and hosting sewing workshops in Chiang Mai. "Ladies began coming to Nueng's home to sew, so it naturally developed into skills, which led to a job, "Andrea said.
Most recently Andrea and Nueng developed relationships with the Hill Tribe in the mountains of Northern Thailand. Supporting their work helps artisan efforts thrive. "Products will look very different from others depending on which Hill Tribe they are from," Andrea said. Hill Tribe bags are of a style unlike what they produce in the studio. Their collection includes fully embroidered, very tediously made purses and bags. Some have small amounts of leather interwoven. In Thailand, leather is hard to come by because the Thai people do not eat much beef or drink milk, consequently there are very few cows.
Hill Tribe women produce fabric that We Are In Bloom uses in its hand-stamped, dyed, and hand-woven fabrics for bags, scarves, and kimonos. They also offer beautiful Thai silver jewelry hand made by Hill Tribe women in Nan. The company has a connection with a silver provider in this Northern Thailand province, and is able to provide bibles to its employees. Molds for rings and earrings are hand carved from wax by the Hill Tribe. Each mold is used three to four times before new ones are required. This results in unique jewelry pieces.
Presently, the company is raising money for a new building to provide more jobs. Out of room to expand the business in their current location, some women are required to work from their homes. A concrete foundation has been poured for a new facility, leaving the exterior, interior rooms and preparation for air conditioning to be completed at an estimated remaining cost of $50,000. Donations are being sought for the expansion.
They can be made at www.weareinbloom.org or www.Project521ministries.org which has a donation button allowing donors to receive a tax-deduction receipt.
Additionally, all proceeds from sales go directly to the Thai artisans and help support We Are In Bloom's full-time missionary and teacher, Nueng. In the U.S. "99% percent of business is through trunk shows and hosted in private homes,” Andrea said.
Ultimately, building connections with other people and "letting them use the craft of their culture" in their home provinces is paramount to Andrea and Nueng. "I think it is beautiful that they would share their culture and, in turn, I can bring it to the U.S.," Andrea commented of those they serve in Thailand. "Their intricate designs are very distinct for South East Asia," she added
To learn more about We Are In Bloom for purchasing products, hosting a trunk show or making a donation toward the $50,000 building project, please visit:
Website: www.weareinbloom.org
Email: info@weareinbloom.org
Instagram: @we_are_in_bloom
Facebook: We Are In Bloom
Donation Specific: www.project521ministries.org
