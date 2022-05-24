Tarrant Regional Water District Integrated Pipeline, already years in the making, is advancing by increments across Henderson County and cleared two hurdles at Commissioners Court last week.
The Court granted two flood plain permits for a large portion the route of the pipeline.
“This is for an 84 inch pipeline that will be tunneled, for the most part,” said Joy Kimbrough, Henderson County Floodplain Coordinator.
One permit is to tunnel under Cedar Creek, north of State Highway 31 and the other is in the area of Farm to Market Road 753 and FM 59 crossing Hollywood Lake.
No structures or private property will be affected by this phase of the pipeline, Kimbrough said.
Engineers from TRWD were present at the meeting to answer any questions from the Commissioners. Officials said the tunnels will be 100 to 150 feet deep. The actual tunneling may not start for about a year due to the massive amount of preparation required.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey said TRWD has been diligent in keeping her informed about the project.
The first Henderson County flood plain permits for the pipeline were issued in 2020 when the work was entering the southeast portion of Precinct 4 along its multi-county route. One was to bore under FM 2588 and the second was in the Cross Roads area in Precinct 1.
The $2.3 billion Integrated Pipeline covers 150 miles to connect Tarrant and Dallas Counties to water sources. There are 19 sections to the pipelines. Some pieces in the western part include an intake well at Cedar Creek Lake and a tunnel under the Trinity River.
The pipeline runs from Lake Benbrook in Tarrant County, through Navarro County to Cedar Creek Lake. According to Tarrant Regional, after about 12 years of planning, work began on the $2.3 billion project in 2014.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said the work under the Trinity River has been “amazing.”
“It’s not just a simple road bore like we normally see,” he said.
The pipeline has not been without opposition, with petitions and complaints that it will harm the environment, landscape and could deplete the water supply in Cedar Creek Lake, Lake Palestine and Richland Chambers.
According its website, TRWD is pumping at least 320 million gallons of water a day from East Texas for storage in its lakes and reservoirs in North Texas.
