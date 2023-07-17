From Staff Reports
Athens Citizens Fire Academy member Joshua Smith recently donated a cooler full of bottled water to the Athens Fire Rescue, as he recognized the importance of firefighters staying hydrated during their demanding work.
Smith built a bond with the members of the Athens Fire Rescue through the Academy. This bond is one of the main goals of the Academy.
Athens Fire Rescue says they are “Grateful for the support of Mr. Smith and all of their Citizens Fire Academy members, who continue to make a difference in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.