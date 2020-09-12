The Athens Municipal Water Authority passed a budget Friday that included significant funds for water development.
The 2020-2021 budget's projected income of $1,811,880 is the total of four different funds, said Beth McConnell, AMWA Office Manager. It includes $973,821 from the tax fund, $561,329 in the water development fund, 235,000 in the revenue fund and $34,930 in the emergency fund.
"We set up a procedure where after all of our fiscal year bills have been paid, any money in the tax fund, in excess of $500,000 will be moved into the water development fund, so we can build that water development fund up,” McConnell said.
That will be accomplished by a check in October.
AMWA's essential purpose is to provide raw, untreated, wholesale water to the City of Athens. The City of Athens then treats, sells, and distributes water to their customer's homes in the City of
Athens.
The budget will be funded by a tax rate of $0.112015 per $100 valuation passed at the August meeting. Year 2021 Capital projects include construction of a new caustic tank. Work on the tank is expected to begin soon Executive Director Ed Gatlin said.
In other action on Friday, directors also authorized Gatlin to execute a services agreement, not to exceed $20,000, with Kalman Engineering to design auxiliary power stations at the raw water intake location on Lake Athens and at the water treatment plant.
In his Executive Director's Report, Gatlin said the City of Athens used 42.66 million gallons of water from Lake Athens in August. The city also used 32.86 million from the well.
Officer Gary Dugan gave a law enforcement report for the month. Dugan said they made 234 contacts with boaters and issued 52 warnings, with three citations written. Dugan said no arrests were made.
