Gates Community Church was packed with people Tuesday night, attending its Watchnight Service.
Also known as Freedom's Eve, the Christian religious service on New Year's Eve by many African American churches, is held in remembrance of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Bishop Sam Cumby, Pastor of Behind the Veil, ushered in the Holy Spirit to a waiting congregation.
The GCC in Athens is under the leadership of Rev. Ricky Barnes and First Lady Candace Barnes who welcomed everyone on New Year’s Eve to this special service.
The Community Praise Team along with the congregation sang songs of praise unto the Lord.
Bishop Cumby requested the congregation to move around the sanctuary for the last time in 2019 and fellowship with one another before ringing in the New Year with blessings and grace from the Lord.
Rev. Joe Harris, Pastor of Mt. Providence Baptist Church read the scripture and Eldress Mary Henderson, Pastor of Church of the Living God, PGT prayed a powerful prayer which stirred up the congregation.
Rev. Judge Bill Burton, Pastor of Allen Chapel A. M. E. Church gave a brief history of the true meaning of Watchnight Service and what it meant to the slaves and sang an old spiritual “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
“The churches in 2020 need to wake-up; have a new vision that is greater than what it was in 2019; has a new vision for North Athens to rebuild and become home owners; business owners; etc., to make sure that North Athens does not look the same; have a plan for VICTORY in North Athens,” Rev. Burton said.
With the spirit of the Lord running high, Rev. Ricky Barnes brought forth an awesome sermon. Barnes said the Lord is worthy to be PRAISED and HE has brought all of us a mighty long ways.
“We must come together and be humble. We talk love, but can’t show love,” Rev. Barnes said. We are all slaves in the house of Jesus; we must submit to Jesus. We must fight in a spiritual warfare; we should all be operating in the spirit of the Lord; we must not have fear. We must be accountable for our communities, families, how society views the issues, etc., but most of all we must be accountable to GOD. In 2020, know your gifts, be a disciple for CHRIST; minister to others, speak to God and most of all listen to what God has to say to you.”
