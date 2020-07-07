One event that makes the Commemorative Air Force recognizable locally is Thunder Over Cedar Creek, the annual Fourth of July air show over Cedar Creek Lake. Warbirds swoop, roll and roar through the sky to the delight of all who attend. One plane, Hell Diver, the only one left flying in the world, flew in the air show Saturday.
With members from all over the world they continue to preserve aircraft, provide permanent protection, display and maintenance for these aircrafts through museums and honor the memory of one of the greatest generations in history.
Beth Jenkins, a pilot for the CAF, flies the B-25 Mitchell bomber made famous in the Dolittle raid over Tokyo in 1942. She is operations leader for the Devil Dog squadron. She is also pilot and commander of the east coast wing.
Her love of flying began when her father picked her up in a plane for her 24th birthday. After this a love was instilled in her that grew into getting her pilots license, getting rated to teach, and opening her own flight school. Jenkins' father trained in WWII.
“There is nothing like it,” she said. “It’s freedom being up in the air and seeing what God created.”
Jenkins started hosting air shows at her school and during the third event flew in the Yellow Rose. She joined the CAF and began expanding her certifications to fly the historic warbirds.
“I became a history buff because of the planes,” Jenkins said. “Keeping history alive is important.”
Jenkins expressed how the opportunity to see these birds completes a cycle for many WWII veterans who see them.
“We have WWII veterans that come up and tell stories they have never told their families, stories never told,” she said. “One came up and when asked if he wanted to go inside, jumped in like an 18-year old. He knew where everything was and what it did. It completed the cycle for him.”
Jenkins explained that being part of the CAF allows pilots to fly planes they may not have access to otherwise and be around one of the greatest generations in history.
The “greatest generation” is a term used to describe those that grew up during the great depression and fought in WWII and whose efforts helped to win it.
“These guys were 18 and 19 years old, they did what they had to do,” she said. “Doing these flyovers we are trying to honor everyone.”
In 1957 a small group of ex-service pilots in Texas joined finances to purchase a P-51 Mustang. Together they maintained the plane and decided to add two F8F Bearcats to their collection which began a journey and mission to preserve one example of every aircraft that flew in World War II.
They didn’t see anyone else doing this and their desire to preserve history became a mission and the world's largest flying museum that is now known as the Commemorative Air Force.
According to the CAF website:
“By the end of the war, America had produced nearly 300,000 aircraft. Just 15 years later, almost all the warbirds were gone. Decommissioned and stripped of armament and instruments, most of these proud warriors were scrapped or abandoned. No one, not even the Air Force or Navy, was attempting to preserve the historic aircraft that changed the world forever.”
The organization became a nonprofit Texas corporation in 1961 with the mission of restoring and preserving these aircraft. The fleet grew to nine by the end of that same year.
In 1965 the group added a museum in Mercedes, Texas where the fleet grew adding medium and heavy bombers. It has grown into one of the largest air forces in the world with over 13,000 members and more than 175 aircraft.
If you want to contribute to the preservation and operation of historic military aircraft to educate others about those who fought for freedom, you can join the CAF: https://commemorativeairforce.org/pages/CAF%20membership
If you would like to donate or learn more about Beth Jenkins, her crew and the B-25, please visit www.devildogsquadron.com
