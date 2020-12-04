A wanted sex offender was captured by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies in Brownsboro Tuesday, Dec. 1, and charged with possession of methamphetamine, which he tried to hide from officers.
Ronnie Gilmore, 60, failed to register as a sex offender and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Randy Daniel signed an arrest warrant.
He was arrested by Deputy Matt Jistel while walking along St. Louise Drive. Deputy Meagan Hogan noticed a black, zipper pouch under the patrol car and discovered it contained methamphetamine.
Gilmore admitted to taking the pouch out of his pocket and kicking it under the vehicle.
He was taken to the Henderson County Jail on the felony arrest warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams, and tampering with evidence. His bonds total $23,000.
