There is still time to make sure your goods arrive for seasonal celebrations, but since Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday, some of the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines are a day earlier than last year’s.
The Christmas holiday being on a Sunday also means UPS and the U.S. Postal Service won't deliver on Monday, Dec. 26. However FedEx is open the Monday after Christmas for some of its services, including ground delivery.
Shipping for Christmas delivery
Sat, Dec. 17: USPS Ground & First Class Mail
Mon, Dec. 19: USPS Priority Mail
Tues, Dec. 20: UPS 3-Day Select; FedEx Express Saver & 3-Day Freight
Wed, Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air; FedEx 2-Day
Thurs, Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air; FedEx Overnight
Fri, Dec. 23: FedEx SameDay and USPS Priority Mail Express
Package delays were unusually common last year, but this year delivery performance is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from experts at ShipMatrix, a technology provider for the shipping industry. This report showed that FedEx, UPS, and USPS were delivering more than 95% of parcels on time in November.
Below are the deadlines to ship gifts to arrive on or before Dec. 24 within the contiguous United States.
USPS
The USPS recommends shipping your packages by the following dates:
• Ground service: Dec. 17
• First-Class mail: Dec. 17
• Priority Mail: Dec. 19
• Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
FedEx
FedEx offers a variety of shipping options — the deadlines for some of which have already passed.
• Three-Day Freight Service and Express Saver service: Dec. 20
• Two-day shipping: Dec. 21
• Overnight service: Dec. 22
• Same-day service: Dec. 23
• FedEx Ground or Freight (Economy): Dec. 8: already passed
• FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 14: already passed
FedEx says customers can ship one day later than the listed deadlines for overnight and two-day methods if they pay a $16 “Saturday Delivery” surcharge.
UPS
These are the deadlines for delivery by Dec. 24 with UPS:
• 3-Day Select shipping: Dec. 20
• 2nd Day Air service: Dec. 21
• Next-Day Air service: Dec. 22
For ground shipping, check the UPS website to calculate the deadline to ship packages as shipping times vary depending on the route.
Amazon
Amazon Prime members should order by Dec. 22 at the latest if they’re using the company’s two-day shipping option, but since ShipMatrix reports that some recent Amazon orders have been taking longer than they’re supposed to, consider placing your order before this date.
For customers who aren’t using Prime shipping benefits, delivery times vary and will likely take longer.
Walmart
Similar to Amazon Prime, members of the Walmart+ subscription service have access to free two-day or next-day shipping options, depending on the order, which means you’ll be able to order qualifying items as late as either Dec. 22 or Dec. 23 and have them delivered by Dec. 24.
Delivery is generally slower if you’re not using these expedited shipping options. Also, items sold through Walmart by third-parties may not be eligible for faster shipping.
These shipping deadlines are merely recommended as the last days to ship gifts in order to have expected delivery before Christmas but delays can still happen so plan accordingly. Many retailers also offer on-demand delivery and in-store and curbside pickup as other options for last-minute gifts.
