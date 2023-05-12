The Murphy gas station in the Athens Walmart parking lot will be closed for remodeling starting Sunday, May 21. They will be reopening as a new and improved walk-in location. No re-open date has been set at this time.
Walmart gas station closing for remodel
- By Jennifer Browning Correspondent
