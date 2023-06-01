Dozens of men walked the square in order to raise awareness about sexual assault and raise money for the East Texas Crisis Center in the 11th annual Walk-A-Mile.
ETCC Director Della Cooper expressed her appreciation to those walking which “shows where your heart and your thoughts are and this is what you’re supposed to be doing and participating in this event brings awareness to the matter.”
She went on to quote that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted and since it takes approximately 15 minutes to walk a mile, which is what was walked on Saturday, there was 13 acts of sexual assault committed toward a woman, man, or child.
She also spoke about how amazing Henderson County is and how they provide the services needed to assist in the healing and legal process and how well they all work together.
The event always brings competition between the local police forces to raise the most money and this year the Athens Police and Fire Departments raised $3,000 and the Chandler Police Department raised over $4,000.
John Damm walked for the 11th time and was the individual who raised the most money. The youngest to walk for a second year in a row was Maverick Slaton.
Sexiest Legs Award went to Michael Hagknife with the Biomerics team and the Most Team Spirit dressed in luau attire was the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.
The Best Dressed Award went to the Henderson County Peace Officers Association which includes the local police departments.
The 50-yard dash winner was Brock Bozeman and the Best Strut Award was given to Tim Eubanks with the Biomerics team.
