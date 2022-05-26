This Saturday morning, May 28, the East Texas Crisis Center will host the 10th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, where men from the area will walk around the Henderson County Courthouse in red high heels to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence.
The old saying "You can't understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes,” is the literal meaning behind this public statement of listening, learning, talking, and commitment.
Many men, including some from the Athens Police Department, will pop on a pair of heels in various heights and walk around the courthouse four times in about 15 minutes to equal a mile and then compete in a 50-yard dash.
While it’s not easy walking in these shoes, its fun and it gets the community to talk about something that is really difficult to address, gender relations and sexual violence, and it demonstrates that men are willing and able to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place.
All proceeds from the walk will benefit victims of family violence and sexual assault in Henderson County.
Come cheer on these men at 9 a.m. Saturday morning on the northwest corner of the square, then stay downtown all day for the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.