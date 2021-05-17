It is really difficult to understand a person unless you have walked a mile in their shoes. The East Texas Crisis Center hopes to raise awareness and compassion for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault by having men walk a mile in high heel shoes. Sign in begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29, to receive your shoes and shirt at the northwest corner of the Athens Square, Tyler and Prairieville St., near the Henderson County Annex.
“Every 107 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in Texas,” stated Della Cooper, ETCC director of outreach. “It takes approximately 15 minutes to walk a mile. In that 900 seconds there will be nine acts of sexual assault committed towards a woman, man or child."
According to the Texas Crime Report 2019 from he Department of Public Safety, Henderson County had 142 sexual assault and family violence offenses reported. ETCC documented 356 new victimizations in 2019.
This year marks the ninth local event ninth local event, as last year's was canceled due to COVID. It kicks off Old Fiddler's Reunion weekend and is a playful way for men in the community to walk in the shoes of their wives, sisters, mothers and daughters. The event gets people talking about a very important and serious issue and offers men a way to show support and their willingness to partner with women to make the world a safer place.
“It isn’t easy walking in these shoes, but it is fun and encourages the community to talk about a difficult subject,” Cooper said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the East Texas Crisis Center at 903-595-5591 or 800-333-0358.
Immediate crisis intervention and advocacy are available on a walk-in basis during regular office hours.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.etcc.org.
