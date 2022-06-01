Men and boys of all ages donned red heels -- most with duct tape to assure they would stay on -- Saturday morning in the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness about the causes, effects, and solutions of sexual assault against women with all proceeds from this event benefiting the East Texas Crisis Center in Athens.
Many peace officers and servicemen wore red heels and walked four times around the courthouse to equal a mile to show their support. The Athens Police Department even won the award for Best Team Spirit and Most Money Raised by a Business with more than $4,000 raised.
An Athens Firefighter, Jonathan Surlet, won the 50-yard dash in his heels beating out about 15 other racers who competed after walking the mile.
Lt. Chris Stanbery of the Chandler Police Department won the award for Most Money Raised by an Individual and each year he continues to return as a participant.
Xavian from the Biomerics team, who won the award for Best Strut, was decked out from his cowboy hat adorned head to his stiletto heels and whenever the music was jamming, provided complimentary by Two Danes Productions, you could see him dancing down the street while onlookers cheered on.
The Best Dressed Award went to Robert Beatty who wore a red tutu with his heels.
The Youngest Walker Award was Maverick Slaton, who walked the entire way on two-year old feet with his dad, Randall.
Jon Damm won the Sexiest Legs Award and he has been walking in this event for the past nine years in Athens.
Della Cooper, Director of Outreach for ETCC, closed the morning's walk with a sincere appreciation for those participating and sponsoring “the fun event, but for a very serious cause.” She went on to give extra recognition for the support of the law enforcement agencies and other nonprofits that assist them throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.