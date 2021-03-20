Enjoy an exotic experience right in your hometown by visiting the new Thrive Cafe which opened Tuesday, March 16 at 610.5 Old Tyler Hwy. 31 in Athens. The smell of Honduran coffee beans, WiFi and a peaceful place to work and socialize await you inside Thrive Community Church.
Thrive’s Pastor Nathan Herrington and his wife Ali have always had the goal of making their church a gathering place to connect the community and provide a safe, fun and peaceful environment, with a little Magnolia Place vibe.
In their plan, church is not just a place you come and enjoy during service, it is a sanctuary from life throughout the week. The coffee shop actually serves a dual purpose though.
“The coffee shop actually works full circle with the mission work we do in Honduras,” Nathan said.
The coffee beans are purchased from a mountain village and the San Rafael Plantation in Copan Ruinas where the workers live and work. Copan Ruinas was formerly home to the Mayan people.
“Every bag we buy helps them to retain their jobs and take care of their families,” he said. “Every cup of coffee we sell provides $.50 back to the mountain village school for supplies and to further their education. Another portion also gets contributed to a local orphanage.”
The orphanage is not just for children that do not have parents, but also for those that do. Parents in the village who are very poor bring their children to the orphanage for three months at a time and provides clothing, food, healthcare and an education.
“As people come in for a cup or a bag of coffee, they are helping with the education of underprivileged kids in the mountain villages of Copan. They are helping families,” he said.
Thrive Cafe offers a common variety of specialty coffees, ices, and hot, with prices ranging from $2 to $4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
“During the Spring and summer we will be adding some frozen espresso drinks and several blended iced teas and fruit drinks,” Nathan said.
