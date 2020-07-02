The Family Peace Project will host its 19th annual waffle breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday July 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 225 Lovers Ln. Athens.
FPP will also set up and prepare fresh waffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the Athens Farmers Market.
This year will be different, with curbside service. Those interested can purchase a ticket directly from FPP in advance, or pay at the curb. Local businesses will have the option of free delivery when ordering 10 or more plates Friday only.
This event is one of the biggest fundraising events for FPP and proceeds go toward general operating expenses and shelter improvements as the needs arise.
“I would like to personally thank each person who has donated,” said Michelle Robinson, board member. “We are trying to make up for our biggest fundraiser of the year, and are hoping to still have purse bingo in October.”
FPP is currently at capacity, anyone wishing to donate can call 903-286-3783.
Plates will be $8 for adults and $5 for children and will include two waffles and sausage.
Family Peace Project is a short term emergency shelter that assists women and children fleeing domestic abuse.
