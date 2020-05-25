The Family Peace Project (FPP) Waffle Breakfast will be July 10 from 7:30 until 1:00 at the Methodist church. This will be a drive through/pick up and carry out breakfast. We will also be offering deliveries to anyone within the city limits of Athens. Tickets will be $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. We encourage businesses to help support The Family Peace Project by ordering for employees as they will not be asking for sponsor donations this year.
FPP will also be at the Farmers Market on July 11 from 9:00 until 1:00 selling ready made waffles as well. The current needs are: to replace the windows in one of the shelters and also to upgrade the security system. The cost is $4000 to meet these needs.
In addition, FPP will be setting up at Farmers Market every Saturday selling home baked breads, cookies and cakes.
