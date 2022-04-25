Vote Sign.TIF

Henderson County voters face a mixed bag of decisions to make in the May 7 election.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 25 and runs through Tuesday, May 3 at the four designated locations.

Everyone will be asked to decide two state propositions that both have to do with property taxes.

Proposition 1 authorizes the legislature to provide for the reduction of the ad valorem taxes on the elderly or disabled.

Proposition 2 increases the amount of the residence homestead exemption that can be taxed for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Athens voters have a question on the ballot that’s a bit complicated. Essentially it cuts in half the amount of the local sales tax that goes to the Economic Development Corporation. The AEDC currently gets one-half of one percent. If the proposition passes that will be carved to one-quarter of one percent.

The revenues from the one-quarter percent taken from the AEDC will be split evenly between the general fund and property tax relief.

Three school districts have bond proposals before the voters. The largest is in Mabank in the amount of $94 million for renovating and equipping school facilities.

Brownsboro’s bond package is $20,550,000. The money will pay for a new auditorium, with practice space, Agriculture workshop renovation at the high school and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.

Cross Roads is presenting a bond issue in two parts. Proposition 1 is for issuance of $6 million in bonds for new baseball/softball complexes, a field house, restroom and concessions. Proposition 2 raises $1 million for artificial turf at the football stadium and energy efficient lighting.

The May 7 election also has a smattering of contested school board and city seats to decide. They include.

Mabank ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1 – Dustin Connor

Place 2

Mikey Thompson

Denise Mitchell

Place 3

Robbie Teague

Trinity Valley Trustee 7

Kevin Kilman

Jerry Stone

Seven Points Mayor

Skippy Waters

Wanda Nichols

Gun Barrel City Mayor

Zachary Kennedy

David Skains

Linda Rankin

Chandler City Council – three at large

Lauren Fletcher Kendrick

Stacey Dickson

Cy Ditzler

Janeice Lunceford

Charlie Stringer

Conley Cade

Early voting locations and times include:

Lakeview Assembly of God Church 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points

April 25 – April 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 2 – May 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.;

First United Methodist Church 204 State Hwy 31 W. Chandler, April 25 – April 29 – 8 a.m. - 5p.m., May 2 – May 3, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Main Early Voting Location Henderson County Election Center 201 E. Larkin St., Athens

April 25 – April 29 - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., April 30 – 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., May 1 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., May 2 – May 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Brownsboro ISD Admin. Building 14134 State Highway 31, Brownsboro

April 25 – April 29 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 2 – May 3 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

