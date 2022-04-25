Henderson County voters face a mixed bag of decisions to make in the May 7 election.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 25 and runs through Tuesday, May 3 at the four designated locations.
Everyone will be asked to decide two state propositions that both have to do with property taxes.
Proposition 1 authorizes the legislature to provide for the reduction of the ad valorem taxes on the elderly or disabled.
Proposition 2 increases the amount of the residence homestead exemption that can be taxed for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Athens voters have a question on the ballot that’s a bit complicated. Essentially it cuts in half the amount of the local sales tax that goes to the Economic Development Corporation. The AEDC currently gets one-half of one percent. If the proposition passes that will be carved to one-quarter of one percent.
The revenues from the one-quarter percent taken from the AEDC will be split evenly between the general fund and property tax relief.
Three school districts have bond proposals before the voters. The largest is in Mabank in the amount of $94 million for renovating and equipping school facilities.
Brownsboro’s bond package is $20,550,000. The money will pay for a new auditorium, with practice space, Agriculture workshop renovation at the high school and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.
Cross Roads is presenting a bond issue in two parts. Proposition 1 is for issuance of $6 million in bonds for new baseball/softball complexes, a field house, restroom and concessions. Proposition 2 raises $1 million for artificial turf at the football stadium and energy efficient lighting.
The May 7 election also has a smattering of contested school board and city seats to decide. They include.
Mabank ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1 – Dustin Connor
Place 2
Mikey Thompson
Denise Mitchell
Place 3
Robbie Teague
Trinity Valley Trustee 7
Kevin Kilman
Jerry Stone
Seven Points Mayor
Skippy Waters
Wanda Nichols
Gun Barrel City Mayor
Zachary Kennedy
David Skains
Linda Rankin
Chandler City Council – three at large
Lauren Fletcher Kendrick
Stacey Dickson
Cy Ditzler
Janeice Lunceford
Charlie Stringer
Conley Cade
Early voting locations and times include:
Lakeview Assembly of God Church 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points
April 25 – April 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 2 – May 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.;
First United Methodist Church 204 State Hwy 31 W. Chandler, April 25 – April 29 – 8 a.m. - 5p.m., May 2 – May 3, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Main Early Voting Location Henderson County Election Center 201 E. Larkin St., Athens
April 25 – April 29 - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., April 30 – 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., May 1 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., May 2 – May 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Brownsboro ISD Admin. Building 14134 State Highway 31, Brownsboro
April 25 – April 29 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 2 – May 3 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
