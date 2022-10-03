Henderson County voters are invited to a County Wide School Board Forum Saturday evening, Oct. 15, at the Senior Citizens Center on Hwy 31 in Athens. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the forum begins at 6 p.m.
The forum will include all five of the Independent School Districts with school board candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot. Each candidate will be given two minutes to introduce themselves and then participate in a moderator facilitated Q&A.
Individual ISDs will be brought on stage for the introductions and Q&A as a group. Q&A time is also allotted at the end of the event.
County wide forums provide the voters an ideal opportunity to talk to many candidates and provides the candidates the opportunity to meet with many voters in one convenient location.
Candidates are asked to RSVP to hcrp.secretary@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 7.
