Voters were kind Tuesday to the City of Athens bond to fund a new police station, but rejected another multi-million dollar package in the county that would have paid for major improvements to Cross Roads Independent School District facilities.
After a more than 40-year wait, the Athens Police Department will apparently get a new home.
Voters approved a $5.5 million bond package that will fund construction of a 17,000 square foot structure designed to give the department the upgrades it needs, with room for future growth.
The bond carried by a vote of 402 to 212. Early votes favored the proposition 183 to 83, while the election day margin was 194 to 124.
Mayor Toni Clay told the Athens Kiwanis Tuesday that although the bond package gives the city the opportunity to spend $5.5 million on the new facility, it will likely be built in for less. It will be located on North Pinkerton Street beside the property that houses the current police station.
The Cross Roads vote on its bond issue was closer than the Athens tally. The $7 million dollar package received 196 yes votes, with 208 voting no.
There were also some municipal elections around Cedar Creek Lake. In Tool, Tommy Lawhon defeated incumbent mayor Tawnya Austin 156 to 130. Both city council seats were unopposed. Michael Fladmark was elected to another term and Mitzi Storey replaces a councilman who did not seek re-election.
Trinidad voters chose Leslie Hamm Parker, mayor, over James Cook, 81 to 50. Two council seats were decided. The winners were Billy Ray Hornbuckle, with 86 votes and Kelli Stanfield, with 77.
An unexpired council seat went to Don A. Brawner.
Payne Springs elected Andrea Miller, who was unopposed, for mayor. The four council seats went to Cristi L. Hansen, 31 votes, Cody Barnett with 29, Ron Spahlinger 28 and Leif G. Haig, 25.
Payne Springs also had a proposition on the ballot creating a sales tax of .25% to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of streets. The item passed 34 to 8.
In the Constitutional Amendment Election, where statewide, voters passed all eight propositions, Henderson County also favored all of the amendments. They gave 89% approval to Proposition 5, which establishes a right for residents of certain facilities, such as a nursing home to designate and essential caregiver for in-person visitation. The item passed 1,255 to 169.
Proposition 7, which allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on ad valorem taxes, received more than 90% yes votes, with 1,258 in favor and 159 opposed.
