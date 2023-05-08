After months of campaigning and speaking at forums, clubs, and more, the unofficial results are in and Aaron “Bubba” Smith has won the Mayor of Athens position, Mark Carroll has been re-elected to City Council, Kelley C. Lee has been elected to the Athens Independent School Board, and Eugene Buford was re-elected to the AISD School Board.
Aaron “Bubba” Smith posted the following on his mayor campaign Facebook page, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers, support, work, time, and votes during this campaign. I appreciate all who helped with signs, texts, and posts. I am truly humbled by the support and excited about all of us moving forward together.”
Mark Carroll submitted his comments to the Athens Review, saying “I really appreciate the citizens who turned out to vote. I learned a lot from people on the campaign trail regarding issues big and small that they shared with me. Looking forward to serving and delivering results for our citizens, businesses and City.”
Kelley C. Lee submitted his comments to the Review, stating “I’m so thankful and grateful to my family, friends and the Athens community for supporting me in the AISD election. It’s truly humbling to know so many people have entrusted me with such an important responsibility. I look forward to working with the other trustees and I will do my best to make sure Athens Kids First is my guiding principle in all future decisions.”
Unofficial May 6 results: Henderson County Joint Election
Election Day Precincts Reporting 29
Registered Voters - Total 34,613
Ballots Cast - Total 3,514
Ballots Cast - Blank 2
Voter Turnout - Total 10.15%
Mayor City of Chandler
Cy Ditzler 427
Libby Fulgham 294
Total Votes Cast 721
Mayor City of Athens
Aaron "Bubba" Smith 631
Elvis Allen 201
Total Votes Cast 832
Mayor City of Mabank
Randy Teague 69
Total Votes Cast 69
Mayor City of Brownsboro
Dusty Wise 43
Total Votes Cast 43
City Council City of Mabank
Vote For 2
Ty Thompson 38
Daren Day 43
Jeff Norman 42
Total Votes Cast 123
City Council City of Seven Points
Vote For 3
Andy Perdue 31
Carl Schlitz 19
Morgan Longacre 41
Mary Wennerstrom 64
Total Votes Cast 155
City Council City of Chandler
Vote For 2
Angie Saxon 477
Milton Wallace 419
Total Votes Cast 896
Council Member, Place 1 City of Athens
Mark Carroll 506
William E. Smith 245
Total Votes Cast 751
City Council, Place 1 Gun Barrel City - East
April Burns 148
Total Votes Cast 148
City Council, Place 3 Gun Barrel City - West
Gary Lerew 98
Jennifer Jacobs 256
Total Votes Cast 354
City Council, Place 5 Gun Barrel City - At Large
Richard Yaws 126
Kennith Foster 383
Total Votes Cast 509
City Council - At Large City of Brownsboro
Vote For 2
Adam McLean 24
Jason Gardner 26
Trayce West 23
Total Votes Cast 73
Board of Trustee, Place 1 Athens ISD
Eugene Buford 810
Total Votes Cast 810
Board of Trustee, Place 2 Athens ISD
Kelley Lee 634
Bryan Barker 351
Total Votes Cast 985
Board of Trustee, Place 3 Eustace ISD
Jose L. Gomez 222
Jamie Potter 165
Total Votes Cast 387
Trustee, Place 4 Eustace ISD
Katie Goodell McCallister 317
Total Votes Cast 317
Board of Trustee, Place 7 Eustace ISD
Jeff L. Lawson 232
Larry Tiner 154
Total Votes Cast 386
Proposition A City of Chandler
For 175
Against 581
Total Votes Cast 756
Proposition A Mabank ISD
For 516
Against 736
Total Votes Cast 1,252
Proposition B Mabank ISD
For 430
Against 821
Total Votes Cast 1,251
Proposition C Mabank ISD
For 427
Against 823
Total Votes Cast 1,250
