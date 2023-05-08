After months of campaigning and speaking at forums, clubs, and more, the unofficial results are in and Aaron “Bubba” Smith has won the Mayor of Athens position, Mark Carroll has been re-elected to City Council, Kelley C. Lee has been elected to the Athens Independent School Board, and Eugene Buford was re-elected to the AISD School Board.

Aaron “Bubba” Smith posted the following on his mayor campaign Facebook page, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers, support, work, time, and votes during this campaign. I appreciate all who helped with signs, texts, and posts. I am truly humbled by the support and excited about all of us moving forward together.”

Mark Carroll submitted his comments to the Athens Review, saying “I really appreciate the citizens who turned out to vote. I learned a lot from people on the campaign trail regarding issues big and small that they shared with me. Looking forward to serving and delivering results for our citizens, businesses and City.”

Kelley C. Lee submitted his comments to the Review, stating “I’m so thankful and grateful to my family, friends and the Athens community for supporting me in the AISD election. It’s truly humbling to know so many people have entrusted me with such an important responsibility. I look forward to working with the other trustees and I will do my best to make sure Athens Kids First is my guiding principle in all future decisions.”

Unofficial May 6 results: Henderson County Joint Election

Election Day Precincts Reporting 29

Registered Voters - Total 34,613

Ballots Cast - Total 3,514

Ballots Cast - Blank 2

Voter Turnout - Total 10.15%

Mayor City of Chandler

Cy Ditzler 427

Libby Fulgham 294

Total Votes Cast 721

Mayor City of Athens

Aaron "Bubba" Smith 631

Elvis Allen 201

Total Votes Cast 832

Mayor City of Mabank

Randy Teague 69

Total Votes Cast 69

Mayor City of Brownsboro

Dusty Wise 43

Total Votes Cast 43

City Council City of Mabank

Vote For 2

Ty Thompson 38

Daren Day 43

Jeff Norman 42

Total Votes Cast 123

City Council City of Seven Points

Vote For 3

Andy Perdue 31

Carl Schlitz 19

Morgan Longacre 41

Mary Wennerstrom 64

Total Votes Cast 155

City Council City of Chandler

Vote For 2

Angie Saxon 477

Milton Wallace 419

Total Votes Cast 896

Council Member, Place 1 City of Athens

Mark Carroll 506

William E. Smith 245

Total Votes Cast 751

City Council, Place 1 Gun Barrel City - East

April Burns 148

Total Votes Cast 148

City Council, Place 3 Gun Barrel City - West

Gary Lerew 98

Jennifer Jacobs 256

Total Votes Cast 354

City Council, Place 5 Gun Barrel City - At Large

Richard Yaws 126

Kennith Foster 383

Total Votes Cast 509

City Council - At Large City of Brownsboro

Vote For 2

Adam McLean 24

Jason Gardner 26

Trayce West 23

Total Votes Cast 73

Board of Trustee, Place 1 Athens ISD

Eugene Buford 810

Total Votes Cast 810

Board of Trustee, Place 2 Athens ISD

Kelley Lee 634

Bryan Barker 351

Total Votes Cast 985

Board of Trustee, Place 3 Eustace ISD

Jose L. Gomez 222

Jamie Potter 165

Total Votes Cast 387

Trustee, Place 4 Eustace ISD

Katie Goodell McCallister 317

Total Votes Cast 317

Board of Trustee, Place 7 Eustace ISD

Jeff L. Lawson 232

Larry Tiner 154

Total Votes Cast 386

Proposition A City of Chandler

For 175

Against 581

Total Votes Cast 756

Proposition A Mabank ISD

For 516

Against 736

Total Votes Cast 1,252

Proposition B Mabank ISD

For 430

Against 821

Total Votes Cast 1,251

Proposition C Mabank ISD

For 427

Against 823

Total Votes Cast 1,250

