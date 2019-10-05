Constitutional amendment elections usually draw a small turnout, but often have issues that have a lasting impact on the state.
To vote on the propositions on the ballot November 5, voters have to be signed up by the close of business on Monday. You can come by Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez' office at 201 E. Larkin Street, or call for information at 903-675-6149.
In 2017, the last year for a Constitutional Amendment Election, Henderson County had 50,109 register. Fewer than 2,000 voted on any of the propositions. The 2015 Constitutional Amendment Election brought out many more voters, when 6,448 cast ballots.
As of this January, 50,797 were signed up to vote in the current year's elections. That's more than the then record of 50,692 who were on the rolls. for the 2016 Presidential Election
The Henderson County registered vote total has grown substantially over the past 30 years. Only from 31,311 were registered in 1988. The voter registration total in Henderson County's registration totals in January were higher than neighbors, Anderson (27,491), Cherokee (28,143), Navarro (27,958) and Van Zandt (36,397). The larger Kaufman County had 71,703 voters.
For those who aren't familiar with the 10 items on the Constitutional Amendment Ballot, the Elections Office spot on the Henderson County website has a link to the League of Women Voters election information, which provides a synopsis of all of the propositions.
You can also find information like polling places and sample ballots for your precinct on the Henderson County website.
If you're not sure you are registered, you can verify it on the Texas Secretary of State website. And on the home page, click on the words “Am I registered to vote?”
The types of identification for those registering to vote include
• Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS.
• Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.
• Texas handgun license issued by DPS.
• U.S. military identification card with photo.
• U.S. citizenship certificate with photo.
• U.S. passport.
