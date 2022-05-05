Around 10,000 meals were packed, labeled, and boxed in just two hours with the help of the Trinity Valley Community College Rotaract Club and the Athens Rotary Club in affiliation with Rise Against Hunger.
These meals contain soy and rice and for the past four years, the Athens Rotary Club has served to provide over 40,000 meals to orphans and impoverished villages across nations, including Haiti and Nicaragua.
This year was made greater by the additional help of the Lady TVCC softball and basketball teams, which are also members of the TVCC Rotaract Club, an extension of the Athens Rotary Club.
Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18 and older to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service, such as the Rise Against Hunger Event.
After every 1,000th meal was packaged, a TVCC player would hit the gong and everyone would cheer, keeping the momentum going.
Another first this year was the use of the facilities at Church of the Living God. Rotary President Damon Donnell said he “is grateful for the use of their facility as we embody the ekklesia to provide service above self, which happens to be the 117 plus year motto for Rotary.”
Dr. Philip Parnell, TVCC V.P. of Student Services, shared his appreciation for Janet Green, a Rotarian and Director of Student Pathways at TVCC, as she led the development of the project this year.
Parnell also noted that Makiyah McCollister, an Athens native, was on crutches and never stopped working the entire time. Both Parnell and Green agreed it was a great day for TVCC.
Rise Against Hunger works through a network of partners to address needs for food insecurity or after emergencies.
