At the sound of the friendly horn honk on the purple and yellow Feeding Kids Right food truck, children come running out to see their friend Willa Johnson and receive what may be the only meal they eat that day.
At least 150 children in Athens rely upon Johnson for their summer lunch, because most of the children that she delivers food to do not have a form of transportation to receive free food services otherwise. By delivering the food and working from donated funds, Johnson is able to reach these kids where they live.
Every day of the week that she is able to, Johnson drives from Fort Worth to Athens with a round trip beginning at 1 a.m. and ending back home close to 5 p.m.
Some days she is on her own, but most of this month she has been helped by Arlington resident Shelia Sternes who also rides with Johnson to and from the metroplex.
These ladies have been distributing hot meals to children who, not by their own accord, are in the situation they are and the ladies want to help them. Johnson sees grandmothers who are raising 6 to 10 children because the parents have been incarcerated or are on drugs or she sees parents who may be physically there, but aren’t parenting well from a nurturing standpoint.
As all who know Johnson will agree, she knows each situation personally and wants to make sure her babies are fed, so she will go knock on doors to make sure that they come out to get a meal and are doing okay.
These ladies only miss delivering food to children if they have their own doctors appointments to go to as both Johnson and Sternes are battling their own illnesses like cancer, yet continue to persevere for these children.
Each year, Johnson raises funds to feed the children in the summer and this year she has run into funding issues, mostly due to rising product costs and lack of funds being donated.
Not only have costs risen for food and supplies, but Johnson never factored in the high price of gas which is not only impacting her personal vehicle to and from, but also raising her cost of distributing the food to the children via the food truck.
Most of Johnson’s financial supporters have come from outside the Athens area, but Johnson would love to see that change as the need is here.
Kimberly Lewis, CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, rode along with Johnson Monday. She came because she ran across Johnson’s name on a list of nonprofits and decided to call her to find out more.
After speaking with Johnson and even tearing up over the phone because of the conversation, Lewis knew she wanted to ride along and bring some goodies for the children. Not only did she bring some small toys for the kids, but she also brought some toiletry items and little pick-me-ups like a small bottle of perfume for the moms and grandmas too.
Johnson said she loves seeing the smile on the kids' faces and loves getting to know their families too, including the grandmother of 12 that she enjoys dancing in the streets with on Fridays.
These children still have over a month left until school begins and Johnson will be out of funds at the end of June. She usually needs at least $20,000 each month to serve the children a hot lunch that she makes full of sugar, butter, and love.
She has an even greater goal of serving the children dinner throughout the year as she said some go hungry once they leave school for the day. For now, her goal is set on raising funds to continue to help feed the kids right during this July.
If you are interested in learning more about how you can help the Feeding Kids Right organization, follow Ms. Johnson’s Feeding Kids Right, Inc. page on Facebook or donations of any amount are greatly appreciated at: Feeding Kids Right, P.O. Box 25183, Fort Worth, TX 76124 or on the Cash App at $feedingkids1127.
