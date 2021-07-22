The City of Athens announced the last call for projects for Love Athens Week, Aug. 2 through 6, which is set aside for volunteer projects around town.
Projects that assist those who need the help of their community will be considered. Submit project applications via bit.ly/loveathensprojects.
Volunteers can come individually or in groups. This will be a great opportunity for organizations looking for service opportunities. Pick one night or join the fun all week. Volunteer to be a part of Love Athens Week via bit.ly/loveathensvolunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.