Southside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Elvis Allen told the Athens Kiwanis members Tuesday that serving as a volunteer firefighter is a special calling.
“Volunteer fire departments, they’re something you probably don’t even think about until you need them,” Allen said.
The Southside VFD is located on Farm-to-Market Road 59 in Shady Oaks. By square miles, there’s is one of the largest districts in Henderson County. Although rural, there are many homes and pastures to protect in their designated area. There are 20 volunteers on the roster.
Allen said Southside is funded in part by Emergency Services District 11, which collects a property tax of almost 4 cents per $100 valuation. Henderson County pitches in about $11,000 each year to each VFD. The rest of the cost is made up by donations.
The current inflation rate is taking its toll on fire departments.
“Our fuel bill is up about $1,000 a month,” Allen said.
That doesn’t take into account the money the volunteers spend getting to the fire station in their private vehicles.
Mutual aid is extremely important for rural fire departments. Each department has to call on other nearby departments for help for a major fire and, in turn, stand ready to assist when they are needed.
“In a structure fire, the temperature can get up to 500 degrees,” Allen said. “At ceiling level it can get to 1,500 to 2,000 degrees quickly.”
It’s important to get as many firefighters as possible at the scene of a burning house because they can only withstand the intense heat for short periods of time.
“We’re rotating constantly,” Allen said.
Most of the members of his department are in their 20s and 30s, he said. They have families and work 40-hour weeks.
Allen is the exception to the rule. He graduated from Athens High School in 1965 and had a long career with Halliburton Energy, where he worked for 33 years.
He retired in 2009 and got involved in the fire department after he saw a social media post saying they needed help.
“I started learning the process, learning a lot of calls and figuring it out by myself,” Allen said.
Now, after more than 800 calls, he’s an experienced firefighter, who brings his leadership to the role of chief.
