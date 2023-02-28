In support of a cause that is incredibly near and dear to his heart, the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, Season 22’s “The Voice” star Jay Allen will be performing Saturday, March 4 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park in Athens.
In an interview with Allen, he acknowledged that the experience he had when his mother got sick a few years ago is something he will never get over. He wrote the song he is most widely known for, “Blank Stares,” when his mother, Sherry Rich, began her long goodbye with Alzheimer’s, although her battle with the disease came to an end when she was only 53 years old.
Allen brought his mother onstage to sing her the song at the Dubuque County Fair in 2018 and the moment quickly went viral as he sang “Every little glimpse of who you used to be / I know you’re still in there / Deep down somewhere I swear I still see you / Between the blank stares.”
The song touched people and brought awareness to the disease, but when Allen got the call to be on season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” his real opportunity to share his story was given and his mission of using his platform to share honest, hard talk began to be clear.
He says it’s a difficult thing to wrap your mind around and it’s a sad thing and a lot of people don’t like to face sad things. “For me, I’ve kinda made it cool to talk about your sadness,” Allen says. “It’s a safe place around me, especially on my social media.”
Not only has Allen’s story resonated with millions across the world, but it really meant a lot to Debbie Cummings, who is a Board member with the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County. She too has experience with a loved one who succumbed to this disease and when she saw a post from Allen where he offered to sing “in your backyard,” Cummings reached out, not actually thinking he would be interested in coming to Athens. Allen almost immediately contacted Cummings and the March 4 event began to be set into motion.
Allen has already helped raise over $100 million in support of Alzheimer’s research, groups, and coalitions across the United States. However, all funds from this concert will stay in Henderson County.
There are many ways to get involved, including attending the concert with local favorite, the Wesley Pruitt Band, as the opening act. Gates open at 5 p.m. for $20 per ticket and a VIP Meet & Greet is also available for $100 per person.
There will be a live auction which will include a Primo smoker, Remington rifle, jewelry, and more, as well as food trucks including New York Texas BBQ, Tacos Perez, 6 Forks Farm, Tod & Copper, Billy Bob’s Grill, Casey’s BBQ, Treehouse Cupcakes, and Tacos El Cholo.
In-kind donations may also be made “In memory of” for $250 or at a “Friend” level for $500.
Allen says you can expect his band to be slinging guitars, telling jokes, and having fun while putting on a party for everyone, but he’s also gonna “take you to church.” He says he enjoys hearing people walk away from his shows saying “that was like a party and really fun, but also super emotional and fulfilling and healing.”
Tickets will be available at the gate and can also be found on Eventbrite for pre-purchase.
For more information, contact Debbie Cummings at 940-391-9073 or follow the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County on Facebook at AlzHendersonCounty.
