A Historical Marker honoring the life of Virginia "Ginger" Murchison is being dedicated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Athens Cemetery, located at 406 S. Prairieville St., in Athens. The public is invited to attend.
Hosted by The Texas Historical Commission, The Henderson County Historical Commission
and the Athens Cemetery Association, the event will highlight Murchison's legacy, not only
for her generous philanthropy, but also for her enduring spirit, genuine caring attitude and
friendliness which created a special bond with those she met.
Ginger's family history in Henderson County goes back four generations. Her family
established the First National Bank of Athens in 1890.
The First National Bank was instrumental in the economic success of Henderson County from
the later part of the 19th century to the time of Ginger's death in 2001. Ginger was the majority
owner of the First National Bank and Director at the time of her death.
Her love for Henderson County was greatly influenced by her grandfather, Clint Murchison, Sr.
and her father and mother, John Dabney Murchison and Lucille (Lupe) Gannon Murchison.
Together they taught her a special appreciation for the people, the history and the land of
Henderson County.
Ginger was dedicated to the Athens and Henderson County Community on many levels. Love
of family and friends was the center of her life, but her generosity to the Henderson County
Community has and continues to provide innumerable benefits. It is safe to say if you have
been in Henderson County for any time, you have witnessed or benefited from her passion for
education, people and community involvement.
She loved the city and the people of Athens. Dr. Jerry King, former Mayor of Athens, once
described Ginger as having "a heart the size of Texas." In 1995, she was named Citizen of the
Year at a banquet keynoted by then Governor of Texas and later President of the United States,
George W. Bush. Gov. Bush named her the Yellow Rose of Texas on Jan. 19, 1996.
In 1993, Ginger formed The Ginger Murchison Foundation. Through this venture, she
provided a wonderful gift to the Henderson County area that exists still to this day.
Her involvement also included Trinity Valley Community College, where she received an
Honorary Associate Degree in Humanity. The school bears her name at the Ginger Murchison
Learning Resource Center. The late Ron Baugh, who was President of TVCC, once said, "Towns
that don't have a Ginger Murchison don't know what they are missing."
Ginger's generosity also touched the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, named for her grandfather, in the formation of The Ginger Murchison Children's Wing which
serves families and children of Athens and Henderson County.
Along with their many benevolent endeavors, Ginger and her family had a strong connection to
the Boy Scouts of America. The Circle Ten Headquarters Building in Dallas is named for her
father, John Dabney Murchison. Mr. Murchison was also the National President of the Boy
Scouts of America in 1978. Ginger was a major supporter of Boy Scout Troop 343 in Athens.
Local organizations that have benefited from her legacy of giving throughout the past years
include the Athens City Hall-Ginger Murchison Municipal Building, the restoration of
downtown Athens and the Sidewalk Improvement Campaign, the new Athens Middle School
Library, the Athens Independent School District's computer labs, the Cain Center, the Athens
Little Theater and Keep Athens Beautiful. Her benevolence was also felt by the American
Cancer Society, Labor of Love, the American Heart Association, Young Life, the YMCA, the
United Way, CASA, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels, the Muscular Dystrophy
Association, and the Salvation Army.
Ginger was also a member of the Athens Cemetery Association, the Athens Park Board and the
Athens Planning Commission.
The impact of Virginia Lucille "Ginger" Murchison's life and legacy is still alive within our
community today due to her effervescent giving spirit and the vision of the Ginger Murchison
Foundation.
