March 29 is recognized as the Anniversary of our Vietnam veterans. To Honor these special veterans, the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 991 would like to invite all Vietnam veterans and their spouses to a luncheon Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the DAV/VVA Hall, 927 Gardner Dr. in Palestine).
Join them for fellowship and allow them the privilege to thank you for your service and forever welcome you home.
For more information, contact Hattie Kitchens at 903-724-9596.
