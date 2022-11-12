In addition to the recent events associated with Veterans Day, the Vietnam Veterans of America are scheduled for two regular monthly events during the week of Nov. 13. Both events will be held in the VVA/DAV Hall at 927 Gardner Drive in Palestine.
The first event will be the annual VVA/AVVA Thanksgiving Dinner meal. This annual event is normally held on the second Tuesday of the month in association with the regular November Chapter meeting. However, this year the National midterm General Elections were being held on that day.
Since the VVA/DAV Hall has routinely been the polling site for voters in the eastern part of Anderson County, the Thanksgiving Meeting has been postponed to Tuesday, Nov. 15. The meeting will still start with the regular 6 p.m. social, followed by the 7 p.m. business meeting. As usual, all veterans, especially Vietnam Veterans, are welcome to attend. For information contact Hattie Kitchens at 903-724-9596.
Secondly, four of the local Palestine health care organizations will sponsor their normal monthly free lunch at the Hall for all area Veterans Thursday, Nov. 17. These organizations have been providing a great free meal since the pre-COVID days.
They are Heart to Heart Hospice, TruCare Living Center, Brookdale Senior Living, and Enhabit Home Health Care. The meal includes a presentation on various health care issues applicable to everyone, not just Veterans. The event is hosted by the VVA/AVVA and the DAV Chapters in Palestine.
All area Veterans, Veteran’s families and friends, or anyone interested in Veteran health care issues are welcome to attend. For information or to let the coordinator know you are planning to be there, contact Heart to Heart at 903-391-3400.
