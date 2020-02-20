Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and your options just opened up in Athens. Starting Wednesday, the Geranium House, “Athens best kept secret,” has started serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday. They will bring it out to your car if you call ahead starting at 7:30 a.m. All of this is served with, according to owner Nancy Andree, “The best coffee in the world!”
From Nicaragua! A delight for your taste buds.
They will still serve the lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the Geranium House, the historic home is located at 600 Wood St. Athens and is full of Victorian charm. Andree has owned the tea room for almost six years. She serves her fresh homemade food and ministers to both body and soul sharing her testimony and prayers upon request.
Andree started the business while being a caregiver to an elderly friend. When someone asked her to host a luncheon, the Geranium House was born. A refuge in the heart of town, people often comment on the peaceful atmosphere.
“I really love what I'm doing here,” Andree said.
Geranium House offers carry out, high tea, showers, birthday parties and Little Ladies White Glove Tea parties. The tea room also sells homemade pies, cakes and cobblers when ordered to carry out. Please call Nancy at 903-675-6895 or visit her website at www.thegeraniumhouse.com
