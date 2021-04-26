Updated information from the Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the motorcycle rider who died in a wreck on Thursday night as 56-year-old Edmund Cranfill of Dallas.
DPS Communications Officer Sgt. Sara Warren reports Troopers were called at about 9:16 p.m. to a two vehicle fatality crash approximately northwest of Log Cabin. The preliminary investigation shows a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on State Highway 198, when a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on SH198.
Warren said the pickup failed to yield right-of-way while turning left and into the north bound lane causing the motorcycle to strike the right side of the pickup.
Cranfill, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 Belinda Brownlow. The driver of the pickup, 56 year-old, George Solis, of Kemp, sustained no apparent injuries.
Records from various law enforcement agencies show there have been numerous recent traffic accidents in Henderson County involving motorcycles. The most recent was Sunday on State Highway 334 in Gun Barrel City at State Highway 198. The rider, in that case was not seriously injured.
A wreck occurred March 18 on Farm-to-Market Road 59, southeast of Athens. DPS reports said a Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on the highway and was trying to make a left turn onto the entrance ramp to Loop 7 as Edwin Jackson Rogers, 62, of Athens, was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound.
The pickup driver turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to hit the rear of the Ford. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.
In May 2020, a Malakoff man died in a collision with a car on Loop 7. The victim was not wearing a helmet and died of blunt force trauma.
In March 2020, a 36-year old Covington man was killed while trying to elude law officers on U. S. Highway 175.
